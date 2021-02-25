The Chase City Chamber of Commerce issued the call late Wednesday morning for residents of the town to bring snacks and drinks to Benchmark Community Bank in order to help support first responders that were working tirelessly to restore the town’s power. The Town packed the lobby of Benchmark Bank by 5:30p.m. Thursday evening. A representative from the local rescue squad stopped by to pick up all of the goodies. Chase City was able to show linemen, VDOT, first responder and town shop employees how thankful they are. (Trina Burns and Rhonda Wilson photos)
Chase City community support local first responders in power outage
