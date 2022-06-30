Lions elect new officers

The South Hill Lions Club inducted New officers for the 2022-2023 year. Pictured left to right:  Incoming President Randy Cash, Lion Tamer Ed Taylor, Outgoing President, Marketing Chairperson,  Service Chairperon and Membership Chairperson Lisa Clary, Tail Twister Dean Marion, First Vice President Dave Slater, Director Diane Slater, Second Vice President Tammy Green,  Director Charles Butts, Director Tammy Robinson, and Secretary Otis Thomas. Not Pictured: Treasurer Jim Hofler and Eye Glass Chairperson Rick Carroll.