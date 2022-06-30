Lions elect new officers

The South Hill Lions Club inducted New officers for the 2022-2023 year. Pictured left to right: Incoming President Randy Cash, Lion Tamer Ed Taylor, Outgoing President, Marketing Chairperson, Service Chairperon and Membership Chairperson Lisa Clary, Tail Twister Dean Marion, First Vice President Dave Slater, Director Diane Slater, Second Vice President Tammy Green, Director Charles Butts, Director Tammy Robinson, and Secretary Otis Thomas. Not Pictured: Treasurer Jim Hofler and Eye Glass Chairperson Rick Carroll.
Most Popular
Articles
- Johnson Continues to Shine on the Biggest Stage
- New school on track despite rumors
- Alexander Was a Star from the Beginning
- Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Frito Lay
- Cost of Secondary Six-Year Plan rises due to gas prices
- Bronx, N.Y. man facing charges; Bus driver at Davis Travel Plaza robbed
- Brunswick Minors Win First Two Games; South Hill Eliminated
- Town election candidates locked in; Ward II seat up for grabs in South Hill
- The Last Dragon; Park View graduates the final class
- Supervisors defer vote on Finneywood Solar to July
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.