The South Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Golf Tournament on Friday, April 23. This year’s tournament was played in honor of the late Frank Malone’s 20 years of service to the Chamber and benefits the Chamber Scholarship Fund.
This year’s tournament brought 25 teams to the Lake Gaston Golf Club in Gasburg, NC. Registration began at 9:30 a.m. with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Participants received a complimentary lunch and full dinner provided by Risin Smoke. Each participant and volunteer walked away with a gift bag stuffed with donated golf-themed items from local businesses along with a specially designed wooden cutting board displaying the Chamber of Commerce logo and sponsored by 313 Franklin Cocktails & Kitchen.
The event was sponsored by: Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home and Crematory, First Citizens Bank, Xtreme Signs & Graphics, LLC, Paint + Lighting & Design, Karobway Furniture Co., Discount Furniture Center Sales and Leasing, Gavin’s House of Flowers & Gifts, Memory Makers, The Springer Agency, Pine View Assisted Living Facility/ MC’s Kids Inc., Vulcan Materials, Pointe Realty Group of Lake Gaston, 313 Franklin Cocktails & Kitchen LLC., The Shops of South Hill, and DynoNobel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.