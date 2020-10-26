MCSO investigating murder on Phillips Road

On Friday, October 23 at approximately 7:26 p.m. Deputies received a call of a person being shot at the 100 block of Phillips Road in South Hill. Deputies arrived on scene and found that a 32 yr. old black male was deceased from apparent trauma caused by gunshot. The crime scene was secured by the Criminal Investigative Division who then began the process of collecting evidence. The deceased was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to contact Lieutenant Chris Whittemore at 434 738-6171 or call Mecklenburg Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477. Any caller to crime solvers if that information leads to an arrest may receive up to $1000 cash and the caller remains anonymous.
