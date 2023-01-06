Christopher John Adamo to Larry M. Fauscette for lot 130-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $16,500.
Linda L. Alexander to Teresa Lynn Costner for lot 29 section C Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $825,000.
Awesome Faith Ministries to Rent It Out, LLC for 1.25 acres in the Lacrosse district for $155,000.
Connie J. Barner to Catherine Ann Gentry for 1 acre in the Boydton district for $135,000.
Henri A. Belfon, Jr. to Bryan K. Foulke, lot 1-H River Ridge for $12,000.
Tanya Suber Bennett to Hurricane Properties, LLC for 1.02 acres in the Buckhorn district for $11,000.
Tanya Suber Bennett to Hurricane Properties, LLC for 1.007 acres in the Buckhorn district for $7,500.
Blackacre Hypothetical, LLC to Abigail C. Janson for 7.09 acres in the Lacrosse district for $50,000.
Carter D. Blakely to Richard H. Cutler, Jr. for part of a 3.98 acres parcel in the Lacrosse district for $35,000.
George L. Brown to Delaney Bright for 1.10 acres in the Lacrosse district for $145,000.
Willie R. Brown to Rashonda Newell for 1.51 acres in the South Hill district for $90,000.
Tracey G. Burton to WMG Holdings, LLC for 7 parcels in the Boydton district for $750,000.
Curtis R. Campbell to Dalton R. Campbell for 2 parcels in the Clarksville district for $194,500.
Melvin Lewis Campbell, Jr. to Christine Zito for lot 42 section 2 in the Bluestone district for $33,000.
Wallace R. Carter to Cynthia West, ATT in FT for 2 parcels in the Chase City district for $135,000.
Linda W. Casey to Jeb T. Redman for 6.76 acres in the Buckhorn district for $258,000.
Peter C. Chalifoux to James A. Markey for a parcel in the Lacrosse district for $915,000.
Cheyenne Motors, LLC to William Samples for 2.59 acres in the Clarksville district for $160,000.
CMH Homes, INC to Queen Jiggetts Coleman for parcels P-1 & P-2 in the Clarksville district for $186,000.
Marion J. Colgate, Jr. to Kess Realty Partners, INC for 5 parcels in the town of Chase City for $175,000.
Commonwealth Trustees, LLC Sub to Oaklynn Properties, LLC for lot 28 section M Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $42,840.15.
Melissa Black Conner to Charles E. Johnson, Sr. for 3.73 acres in the Chase City district for $70,000.
Susan M. Dunn to Charles L. Short for $lot 53-F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $5,000.
Cynthia H. Edwards to John Swarts for lot 73 section A Ponderosa Peninsulas in the Palmer Springs district for $8,500.
Jimmy Ellis to Athena Marie Martin for lots 3-B & 4-B River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $8,000.
Douglas V. Facchina to Matthew Ronkartz for a parcel in the town of South Hill for $145,000.
John A. Fields to Douglas S. Edwards for lot 32 section E, lot 166 section D Joyceville Lacrosse for $18,000.
Tonya Evans Gentry to Douglas I. Russell, Jr. for 1.36 acres in the Buckhorn district for $6,800.
Nancye Tarry Gray to Brian W. Watkins for 120.7 acres in the Palmer Springs district for $452,625.
David Hall to Rebecca Carol Wood for lot 18-0 Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $150,000.
David Ross Hawkins to Linda W. Crowson for 5 lots in the town of Chase City for $166,000.
Gail Darlene Hawkins to Stewart M. Daniels for a lot in the Palmer Springs district for $50,000.
Thomas Hayes, Sr to Lela R. Thompson for a parcel in the Chase City district for $20,000.
Larue I. Hayne to Argentina Molina for 2 parcels in the town of Clarksville for $169,000.
Marshall W. Henderson to Jesus A. Martinez for 4.57 acres in the Bluestone district for $120,000.
George H. Hicks, Jr. to Janien Baldwin for 0.55 acres lot 1 in the Lacrosse district for $140,000.
William Dennis Hill to Steven Rosado for lot 70-C River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $75,000.
Kenneth F. Howe to Irmgard Maier for lot 50-L in River Ridge for $64,000.
Jack L. Hunter to Kyle M. Richardson for lot 16 Roanoke Point unit 3 in the Clarksville district for $550,000.
Dale B. James to Mike G. Zaya for parcel 2 7.5 acres in the Clarksville district for $55,000.
Ying Ling Jiang to ACE MGT, LLC for a parcel in the town of South Hill for $70,000.
Kenneth H. Johnson to STC Investments, INC for lots 124-133 Raynob Park in the town of Clarksville for $137,500.
Kenneth H. Johnson to Bournabat Enterprises, LLC for 9.286 acres in the Bluestone district for $770,000.
Kenneth H. Johnson, Co-TR to Jonathan Wallace for lot 5 in the town of Clarksville for $82,250.
Kenneth H. Johnson, Co-TR to Donald J. Kuney for a lot in the town of Clarksville for $74,800.
Kenneth H. Johnson, Co-TR to Donald J. Kuney for a parcel in the Boydton district for $4,400.
Kenneth H. Johnson, Co-TR to Special Occasion Rentals, LLC for 5 parcels in the Boydton district for $297,000.
Kenneth H. Johnson, Co-TR to Joanne R. Pritchett for 80 acres & 1.85 acres in the Bluestone district for $178,250.
Kenneth H. Johnson, Co-TR to Quinton T. Nelson for 0.94 acres in the Bluestone district for $25,300.
Kenneth H. Johnson, Co-TR to RB Real Estate LLC A. Virginia for lots 3 & 4 Paradise Point subdivision for $88,000.
Kimberly B. Jones, Leak to Jeffrey S. Lanyon for 10.17 lot 4 in the Chase City district for $30,000.
Larue Young Jones to Lake Brothers, LLC for 0.14 acres lot 26 in the town of South Hill for $27,000.
Kenneth S. Karns to Brenda M. Cross for lot 39 & 40-G River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $114,900.
Larry E. Kindley, Jr. to MEJM Properties VA, LLC for 0.0535 acres in the town of Clarksville for $550,000.
Floyd William Kirby, Jr. to Pat Charles Enterprises, LLC for lot 3 in the town of Clarksville for $160,000.
Robert Ryan Lagoon to Megan Wilkinson Delk for parcel 3 5.04 acres in the South Hill district for $395,000.
Marie E. Lenhart to Katherine Gregory for 0.70 acres in the Bluestone district for $84,000.
Pauline W. Lenhart to Kelly E. Tucker for 3 parcels in the Chase City district for $165,000.
Pauline Scogings Lilley to Cynthia J. Moseley for lot 25 Peete River Farms in the Palmer Springs district for $107,500.
Jo Ann Litrenta to Frank S. Mihalik for lot 3 Buffalo Estates section D in the Clarksville district for $67,000.
LPP Mortgage, INC to Kenneth Daniel for lot 16 8.473 acres Clearview Farms in the Buckhorn district for $65,000.
Lulus Chance, LLC to Walter Donald Bayne for 2 parcels Greenwood Point subdivision in the Boydton district for $165,000.
Wayne E. Martin to Patrick Clair Mock for lot 18 half lot 17 Evergreen Acres subdivision in the Bluestone district for $160,000.
Robin Arrington McCord to Thane A. Sisson for 53.71 acres in the Chase City district for $115,000.
Robert E. Monroae to Sarah W. Roberts for lot 115 parcel 1 0.25 acres in the town of Clarksville for $130,000.
Shonda Morrissette to Rock River, INC for lot 20 section 1 Anchorage in the Lacrosse district for $19,000.
Patricia N. Mullins to Juwan L. Brooks for 2.5 acres in the Clarksville district for $229,000.
Neighborhood Developers, INC to William H. Hite for 0.47 acres in the town of Clarksville for $8,000.
Nemeth Kenneth Mitchell to C & S Enterprises, LLC for 5 tracts in the town of South Hill for $495,000.
James Norris to Whistlepigs United, LLC for 2 parcels in the town of Clarksville for $110,000.
Woody L. Oakley to Linda Lillard for 2 acres in the Boydton district for $159,900.
Edmund J. Olsen, III to Iron Group, INC for lot 23 Cliffs at Prestwould in the Bluestone district for $65,000.
William A. Paulette to East West Creek Farms, LLC for 2 parcels in the Buckhorn district for $533,500.
Michael Pisa to Misty Pisa for lot 21 St. Lammany Landing in the Lacrosse district for $14,000.
Diana D. Rosiello to Kalyn J. Haba for lots Cold Spring Shores in the Lacrosse district for $275,000.
Mary Denise Davis Sadler to Timothy O’Neal Cook for 1.12 acres in the Lacrosse district for $15,000.
Angela Salyer to Pradyuman Raghuvir Pandit for lot 46 St. Tammany’s Landing in the Lacrosse district for $8,500.
Ida Dorothea Shannon to Alfred L. Golden for lot 36 section E Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $110,000.
Jeffrey Sines to John E. Fronze for lot 106-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $7,000.
Marsha Raye Smith to Circle Drive, LLC for a parcel in the town of South Hill for $1,500.
Joseph Somma, Jr. To Andrew J. Karl for lot 24-M Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $8,000.
Paul G. Spain to Harry Hampton John for parcel B 2.011 acres in the Clarksville district for $150,000.
Rosebud P. Stovall to Patrick L. Rice for 16.93 acres in the Chase City district for $55,000.
Surety Trustees, LLC, Sub Tr to Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC for 0.43 acres lot 38 in the town of Chase City for $118,000.
John A. Swartz to Edward T. Peed for lot 59 section A Ponderosa Peninsulas in the Palmer Springs district for $60,000.
T & L Holdings, LLC to Peggie J. Nelson for lot 4 unit 5 Ferry Hill section A in the Boydton district for $55,000.
John C. Tackett to Ian O. Gregg for 5 lots Robbins View subdivision in the Clarksville district for $82,500.
Denise C. Takes to Thomas Cole, Jr. for lots 10-14 in the Clarksville district for $37,886.
Joseph E. Taylor, Jr. to Timothy Alan Traub for lot 20-E River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $117,000.
Peggy Bryant Taylor, TR to Paul Henry Jackson for 9.36 acres in the Boydton district for $100,000.
Diane G. Terrell to Thomas J. Baron for lot 10 section A Buckhead in the Lacrosse district for $927,500.
Sherree W. Terry to Kortney Puryear for 3.15 aces in the Clarksville district for $127,845.
Theodorakis Properties, LLC to Bruce E. Robinson for lots 1-3 block 5 in the town of South Hill for $150,000.
Andrew L. Tinsley to TIL Properties, LLC for 1.16 acres in the Boydton district for $34,000.
Kenneth B. Touw to William Dennis Hill for lot 91-L River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $500.
Dale A. Tuck to Erin Renee Puryear for interest 11.034 acres in the South Hill district for $46,000.
US Bank National Association, TR to David Martin for 5 lots Cuscowilla in the Boydton district for $95,000.
Union Level Land & Timber, LLC to Eric Michael Fox for 60 acres in the Palmer Springs district for $200,000.
Liane E. Wackro to Timothy J. Sivers for lot 17 section S Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $175,000.
Charles D. Walker to Kristina Shaffer for lot 88-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $38,000.
Jonathan Wallace to Kathi Young for 137-M River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $7,500.
Jeffrey A. Ward, Sub TR to W7 Properties, LLC for 2.6303 acres in the Clarksville district for $137,639.59.
Evelyn Hall Wells to John A. Fields for a lot in the Lacrosse district for $188,040.
Wilson J. Wray to William Dennis Hill for a parcel in the Lacrosse district for $160,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.