SHPD Officer shoots armed suspect at Walmart

SOUTH HILL- The Virginia State Police reported that a South Hill Police Officer shot and killed an armed man at Walmart Thursday evening.
The incident occurred at around 6:50 p.m.
The officer encountered the armed individual in the parking lot while looking for a wanted subject. Shots were fired and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured.
This is an ongoing investigation at this time. We will update the story as new details emerge.
