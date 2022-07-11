(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 80 and the final in the series.)
When you dig down to the core of what has made Park View High School athletics so successful over the years, family is a theme that comes up time and time again.
There have been so many great sports family names over the years - the Feggins’, the Greene’s, the Cleaton’s and the Brown’s - that have been at the foundation of Park View athletics.
The Cliborne’s are also a family that many remember as Bruce Cliborne and his wife Donna brought up two boys and two girls that were all standout athletes in the Park View program.
Bruce Cliborne was a standout himself in the Class of 1983 and was an All-District linebacker who played on the 1982 Southside District champion football team. His wife Donna was a member of the Park View track team.
Cliborne is also a long-time coach in the Dragons’ program and has been coaching at some level for the past 21 years. He has served as a Dragons’ varsity assistant coach in baseball and football and has served as a JV head coach in both sports. He also has served as the Park View Middle School head football coach for the past few seasons and will serve as the Mecklenburg Middle School football coach this fall.
He said family is absolutely at the core of the success of the Park View program.
“Family is so important to athletics,” he said. “I played with a lot of the parents of the kids that I coach. It helps give me credibility as a coach because the parents know me. If the kids believe in you, they will play hard for you.”
Cliborne said many of the tenets that it takes to be successful in sports are also keys to being successful in the workplace.
“The hard work and effort it takes to be successful is the same type of skillset that you need in the workplace,” he said.
Cliborne said he often hears that kids have changed over the years but he thinks it is the adults who have changed.
“Kids are the same,” he said. “It is the people raising them that have changed.”
The Cliborne’s oldest son Vince, Class of 2013, was a standout in football and baseball, earning All-District honors in both sports.
Vince played center and linebacker in football and was a catcher and designated hitter in baseball.
“One of my favorite and most cherished memories has got to be beating Lafayette in football after a knockdown, drag-out,” he said. “We were by far the less talented, outnumbered underdogs, but our superb coaching staff knew how to get the most out of everyone and had us playing together. I had never felt that kind of accomplishment before at the end of that game. It was a one-time feeling that you never forget. My most memorable baseball memory has to be hitting my first home run as a sophomore over the scoreboard in right field against the almighty Powhatan. They were the Yankees of our division at the time and to hit a homer against them was such an incredible feeling and one that I’ll never forget. I was so fortunate to have come up with such a great group of guys in both football and baseball. Guys that I started playing with when we were 5-years-old and stuck together throughout. That played a big part of our success in our 2012 playoff run. We had been playing with each other for over 10 years and we were basically family. It definitely made a difference in our team chemistry.”
Vince said playing with his younger brother Brett was also very special for him.
“I was extremely lucky to have had the opportunity to play both sports with my younger brother. I caught him when he pitched and I snapped him the ball when he was quarterbacking. Those were memories that will last a lifetime,” he said. “It’s something that not many people get the opportunity to do and I was fortunate enough to do it for two years along with having Dad coach us from tee-ball on through high school. He was tough on us but it made us the ball players and men we are now. He and mom both taught us how to work together and that still continues to this day as we all work on the same job site every day. It was an incredible experience throughout my childhood that I hope to one day pass on to my kids.”
Younger brother Brett, Class of 2015, was also a standout in baseball and football.
Brett is the all-time leading passer in the Park View football program, having thrown for over 4,500 yards with 52 touchdowns over four seasons.
He led the JV team to a district title as an eighth-grader and took over the varsity job at halftime of his first varsity contest as a freshman.
Brett was also an All-District, All Region and All-State selection in baseball. He went on to play baseball with another Park View standout Christian Mosier at Ferrum College.
“I have so many memories I’ve made throughout my high school sports career,” he said. “I would say my greatest memory was the stopping of a home game against Surry and giving me the football that I threw my 50th touchdown pass with in my senior year. In baseball, the no- hitter that I was pitching through five innings in the regional playoff game against Poquoson my junior year stands out. The rain came after that and due to the pitching rules, I couldn’t come back and pitch the next day. Although we ended up losing by one run the next day to end our season, that was a very memorable moment for me on a very good baseball team.”
Brett said his family was very important in his upbringing in athletics.
“Most of my teammates and I grew up playing together from Tee-ball to PeeWee football all the way through high school,” he said. “I had a great coach on just about every team I ever played on that I got to call my Dad. I had a lot of support from the best parents that I could have asked for. They pushed me from the first time I put a jersey on when I was a kid to always do my best and be a good teammate, nothing less. Lastly, there wasn’t many lucky enough to have had a big brother like I did to grow up with. I was an eighth-grader playing high school sports that didn’t have a clue about the way things were done but he showed and taught me everything. It was a good feeling to take snaps behind him at quarterback and for him to catch me while I was pitching. Most kids take these moments for granted but these are some that I think about quite often and wish I could go back and do it again!”
Madison Cliborne (Class of 2017) became a Park View standout in her freshman season when she hit a grand slam homerun to give the Lady Dragons a 4-2 win over Southampton HS that helped seal a district championship title.
She was also an All-District player in volleyball while youngest sister DeeDee Cliborne (Class of 2019) was also an All-District performer in both volleyball and softball.
Madison Cliborne said her favorite sports memory at Park View was qualifying for the state tournament in softball.
“School was out but we were still practicing every day in the heat of the summer and Johnny Manning would bring us watermelon out of his garden. After practice the whole team would sit on his and Dean’s tailgate and eat watermelon slices under the tree together. It was the BEST WATERMELON EVER,” she said. “Going to state was such a special experience.”
She said family and Park View athletics had a different meaning for her.
“I knew I had big expectations before I ever stepped foot in the gym or on the softball field because of the standards my dad and brothers had already set for our last name. ‘Cliborne’ didn’t necessarily mean extreme talent but it definitely meant respect and a good work ethic,” she said. “My coaches and teammates became my second family over the years, and nothing proved it more than when DeeDee had her accident and everyone came together to make sure she was well taken care of. I will always be thankful for the second family that PV athletics gave me.”
DeeDee Cliborne said her favorite memory of playing at Park View occurred in her junior year.
“My favorite memory was the volleyball team coming together after losing our friend and teammate, Briana Bugg, in order to make it to the state tournament,” she said. “I know she was smiling down on us that year and I’ll never forget that season.”
She said family and Park View athletics are definitely interwoven.
“I think about my family and the dedication that each of us put into doing our best for each team. Mom and Dad may not have raised the best players, but they raised four kids who would work hard at everything they did. Additionally, I think about how my teammates and friends that played with me for five or more years and how they became my second family. Throughout my years at Park View, the volleyball and softball teams always stood by me in some of the darkest times of my life. For that I am forever grateful. I was blessed with some amazing teammates and coaches to walk alongside me during my journey as a Dragon!”
The Smith Family
The Smith family of South Hill has also been an important part of Park View’s athletic history.
Marvin “Smitty” Smith, Sr., (Class of 1974) was a standout football player for the Dragons.
‘Coach Smitty’ as he was fondly known, coached many local youngsters in the late 1990’s in football and basketball and his children followed in their Dad’s footsteps in his love for athletics.
“He taught us everything,” said Marvin “Rock” Smith, Jr., (Class of 2003) who was a three-sport athlete at Park View in football, basketball, and baseball. “He used to tell us to go outside at night and shoot with no lights on and then you would not have any trouble in the daylight,” he said with a laugh.
Rock was an All-District safety for Park View on the gridiron and a talented point guard on the basketball team.
“I was the smallest one out there and the hardest hitter,” he said of his football playing days.
“One of the favorite highlights came when Park View beat Matoaca in our final game against them,” he said. “We knew it was the last time we would play them and we knew we were going to beat them.’
He said late in the game there were only 10 defensive players on the field and Emmanuel Russell was sent in right before a snap, just in time to make a game saving tackle with a big hit that forced a fumble that the Dragons recovered.
“We ran a half back sweep and I blocked the end and Chris Baskerville scored the game winning touchdown,” he said.
Rock said another of his favorite memories was seeing Jeff Haskins dunk on a player in a game against Warren County (NC).
“Even though he had a dunk late the season before, it was the first time I saw him dunk,” he said.
Marlin “Lil Man” Smith (Class of 2007) was a three-sport standout in baseball, football and basketball.
He was an All-District and All-Region performer in football and an MVP on the football team in his senior year.
He also earned All-District and All-region honors in basketball at the point guard position and started on the varsity team beginning in his freshman season. He played shortstop, second base and pitched on the baseball team.
“Football was my favorite sport because it always took a team effort,” he said.
Marlin is a member of the Park View 1,000-yard rushing club and earned the honor in his senior season from the fullback position.
He burst onto the high-school scene as a talented freshman when he had 13 interceptions, including nine that he returned for touchdowns.
Marlin said his favorite sports memory was the game when he joined the 1,000-yard rushing club. Playing alongside TJ Talley in the season when he set the Park View rushing mark for the school, Smith proved to be the yin to the yang of Talley. Smith scored five touchdowns against Central of Lunenburg that season with one coming on a 98-yard kickoff return and another coming on a 79-yard interception return.
The Dragons were playing Nottoway late that season and he needed 48 yards to gain the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
“I had a hairline ankle fracture,” he said. “I got 12 yards on my first carry and we ran a 31 trap and I broke it for 38-yards before stepping out of bounds. I knew my ankle could not take it anymore. Coach (Waverly) Jackson came over and said you are out and get that ankle in the (ice) bucket.”
Smith said his Dad helped set the mark for his success.
“He was the chief,” he said. “We wanted to outdo what he did. His name was on plenty of trophies. I remember my Daddy telling me we had some cousins’ names that was on that MVP football trophy too.”
Marlin said that teammate TJ Ayres would definitely has been an NFL player if he had not torn his ACL in his senior season.
“He was the man,” Smith said. “If he had not gotten hurt, he was going to the NFL.”
Jasmin “Baebae” Smith (Class of 2011) also said her love for athletics came from her Dad.
“All of our sports love came from him,” she said.
Baebae was a standout in three sports at Park View: volleyball, basketball and track. She also played softball as a freshman.
She qualified for the state track meet all four years she competed and finished third as a team member in the 4x100 relay.
She was a standout basketball player earning All-District and first team All-Region honors and was runner-up in the district player of the year voting. In addition, she was an All-District performer in volleyball.
She said one of her favorite memories happened in a basketball game against Bluestone when Coach Michael Greene was not happy at all about the team’s performance that he bluntly shared with them at halftime.
She said Coach Greene did not cuss but had a few harsh words for the team.
“We knew he was mad,” she said. “We knew we had to go back out and play hard and we ended up winning the game.”
Kasmeir “K-Love” Smith (Class of 2014) was also a standout at Park View. He earned All-District, All-Conference and All-Regional honors for basketball and was named MVP in his senior season.
He said winning the tournament in Park View’s first season in the conference was a highlight for him.
He also had a big game that season against Bluestone, scoring 36 points in a victory that was also a highlight.
“I felt like I couldn’t miss,” he said. “And I didn’t play much in the (second half) or I could have scored more.”
K-Love as he was known said his Dad signed him up for organized sports when he turned five-years old.
“It was a good bonding thing for us,” he said.
(Writers Note: This 80-part series has certainly been a labor of love. I have been fortunate to cover Park View High School athletics for the past 32 years and have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know many wonderful athletes and coaches at the school. I wish I had even more time for this series because there are so many standouts in Park View history. A few more names that need to be added to the list include Jose Hite, Rusty Webb, Dexter Holmes, Doug Cranford, David Cleaton, Noo Noo Patterson, Herbie Dunlow, Devon Williams, Vincent Brown, Frank Wheeler, Travis Boyd, Cody Reed, Shaun Talley, Charlzae Holmes, Charlie Mills, Josh Boyd, Deandre Alexander, Devin Chinault and Lindsey Townsend. In my final week of research, I only discovered one player in Park View history that was a 1,000-yard rusher in football and a 1,000-point scorer in basketball and that was Class of 2014 standout James “Matt” Brown. The only All-American in Park View history is Earl Walker who was a standout in football and track and was named as a National High-School Track All-American in 1982 by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. There are just so many great stories. One fact for certain is that each and every player that has ever worn a uniform at Park View HS is forever ingrained in the history and tradition of Dragons’ athletics.)
