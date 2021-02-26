Pet of the Week: Ginger

Ginger was adopted for about a week or so, but recently returned. The adopter felt Ginger wanted to be around other dogs and might have a happier life in a different home. A beautiful pup, reddish-brown and white with ticking or speckles on her legs, Ginger is about 1 year old and 40 lbs. She is VERY friendly and enjoys activity, play, attention and likes to be hugged. She is spayed, vaccinated and heartworm negative. Ginger was transferred to us from the county pound so she would not be put down when they ran out of room. Call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com for adoption info. Visit LCSPCA at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927 Mon-Sat. from 12-4 pm.
