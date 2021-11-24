Hometown Christmas preparations are underway as crews have started hanging downtown decorations and erecting our Town Christmas tree.
“The Chamber elves, who are our committee and our staff, have been working hard to plan attractions and activities for this community event. We have welcomed snowmen to the area, arranged logistics for Santa’s visit, watched the elves from the Town put up the tree, and all sorts of other things. The South Hill Chamber of Commerce is so very fortunate to have tremendous support from our sponsors in making this spectacular holiday event possible. We invite everyone to join us, and feel the magic of the season,” said Chamber Executive Director Shannon Lambert.
Events will begin on Friday, December 3 with Mayor Dean Marion’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, December 4th will bring Santa’s Marketplace to the Chamber from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and don’t miss your opportunity to “Tell Santa” what you want for Christmas this year at the historical train caboose from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department will host a “Cookies for Santa” cookie-decorating workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the firehouse on Brunswick Avenue.
South Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Vaughn says, “We are so happy to share in this venture with the South Hill Chamber of Commerce and open our firehouse to our community. We are looking forward to a magical evening with your local volunteer firefighters and Ladies Auxiliary Members at Santa’s Cookie Shop.”
The night will end with the Let Heaven and Nature Sing Community Concert at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce.
Hometown Christmas will close out with the annual Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 5. Last year the Chamber worked hard under very unusual circumstances, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to bring us the reverse/drive thru parade, but this year things are back to normal. The parade will follow it’s traditional route from Danville Street thru Mecklenburg Avenue.
There are many things to do in between events throughout the weekend on “Christmas Corner” at the Mecklenburg Avenue extension between the library and market square. This year’s attractions include: the outdoor skating rink, a Christmas carousel, a wagon trolley ride, and a toboggan tunnel sledding simulator.
“I believe that all of the attractions will be very popular, but I think that children will really enjoy the toboggan tunnel, which is a sledding simulator. However, there will be something for every single person in the community,” said Lambert.
Downtown South Hill will be bursting with Christmas spirit as businesses and residents compete in a decorating contest and carolers stroll the streets. Contact the Chamber with any questions about the upcoming Hometown Christmas event.
