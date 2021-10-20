Increased vehicle values stir county residents;Board supports expanding local light show; campsites available

The Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors heard from Commissioner of Revenue Ed Taylor about concerns from citizens regarding an increase in personal property taxes due to increased vehicle value at the September meeting.
David Brankley said that he has had many individuals reach out to him about the recent increase in the county vehicle tax. He asked Commissioner of Revenue Ed Taylor if there was anything else that could be done to improve the rate.
Taylor said that there have been 813 new vehicles that have expanded the activity in the county.
“That creates a challenge in and of itself because the code says that we have to be consistent in value annually. So I do not know of a way that we can go back and assess 2020 figures because NADA did not even have the figures. So you’re looking at 813 vehicles that could not be valued and that would not be fair to other tax payers,” said Taylor.
The clean loan value, used by NADA, is one of the options that county staff uses but it is not the full retail value. “It’s between a 20-25% discount from the clean retail or what you would pay at a dealership. We have been at that percentage long before I came here,” said Taylor.
Taylor said that he does not like the increase, even adding that he hates it. “I really do not see an option, especially since we have 813 new vehicles that have come on.”
Charles Jones pointed out that a common misconception is that the tax rate has increased. Taylor added that the rates have been the same for years. “We have the lowest tax rate in southern Virginia at $3.36 [per hundred].”
County Administrator Wayne Carter explained possible options for spending the funds. “Last month when we discussed it, we said we would put it in the rainy day fund. What you could do instead it put it in a fund to renovate or rebuild one of the elementary schools.”
Carter said that some supervisors have asked about increasing the county sales tax rate instead of the personal property tax rate. “If you do not own personal property, it’s because you do not have a lot of money. I’m just being honest. If you don’t have a car or vehicle of some type it’s because you don’t have that disposable income. You’re that person on social security that’s just getting by. You’re not buying anything that is going to have much sales tax on it anyhow, so I think this is the fairest thing we could come up with.”
Treasurer Sandra Langford said, “Just so the Board is aware, ever since I took office I have tried very hard to get tax bills out to the public six weeks prior to them being due so that people would be able to budget knowing what they had to pay.” She continued, “The data for these bills has already gone to the printer and Friday those bills are going to be mailed out so we have kind of let the horse out of the barn at this point. It’s not that we can’t stop the bills but you do need to understand that when you do that and we pass it on down for a few more weeks, there’s no way that we can expect people to pay these bills by December 5. We would have to change our due date.”
“So it sounds like to me, if we try to do anything it’s going to be chaos,” said Chairman Glenn Barbour.
Brankley added that the hope is that the increase will not last long but that the residents were shocked by the increase and need to be given more time to prepare.
Jim Jennings added that the issue needed to be revisited in August of next year and that maybe at that time something different could be done.
Zeb Elliott asked the Board to support expanding his Holiday Light Extravaganza at the end of Callis Road to include a greenhouse that will serve as Santa’s Workshop providing an all around “Santa Experience”. He also asked for approval to allow for open field camping on the property. Bookings would be handled and approved by Elliott though a website called hipcamp.com.
The Southside Planning District Commission recommended the approval of the application after hearing from Elliott at the regular August meeting.
District 4 Representative Claudia Lundy said that, though she supported the lightshow, she would not vote in favor of the camping sites because there are other campsites in Mecklenburg County.
“When you’re booking people coming from everywhere to camp, you are bringing all of the negative things that come with it along with fires that could be set. We do not need a camping site in a residential zoned area,” said Lundy. It was later pointed out that the camping area was actually zoned as agricultural not residential.
Elliott reassured the Board that he himself would be monitoring fire hazards and has the right to deny anyone who has a received a bad rating on hipcamp.com.
David Brankley moved to accept the application. The motion passed with only Lundy voting against the application.
Constance Hammond and Laurie Wright with Impact Mecklenburg asked the Board to support an Impact Camp, which is a weeklong Christian camp dedicated to helping repair homes at no cost to the homeowners.
“Over the next nine months of organizing Impact Mecklenburg, we will bring together churches, civic organizations, government, and individuals from all across the county. We will be promoting a team mindset. My hope is that up to 20 homeowners will receive assistance from a new wheelchair ramp, a back deck, or even a new roof,” said Wright. She continued, “Not only will they be helped but lasting relationships will formed with them.”
Wright and Hammond estimate 150 teenagers along with the help of adult leaders from churches across Virginia will visit to Mecklenburg County for one week next summer when the event is scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.