Winter Weather advisory slated for Thursday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for South Hill from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Friday at 1 p.m.
The storm is expected to affect Prince Edward, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Lunenburg, and Amelia Counties.
Expect a wintry mix of precipitation with 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet and up to two tenths of an inch of ice possible. Plan for slippery road conditions to impact your morning and evening commute. Please use extreme caution and stay at home if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.