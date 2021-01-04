Virginia bans cell phone use while driving

A new law has gone into effect banning the use of cell phones while driving in the state of Virginia.
State law already prohibits texting and emailing while driving, but phone has not otherwise been restricted, except in highway work zones. The new law makes this a primary offense, meaning that a law enforcement may pull over a driver for cell phone use alone.
First time offenders face a fine of $125 and multiple offenses could result in fines of $250 or more. There is still an automatic $250 fine for cell phone use in a work zone.
Exceptions to this new cell phone rule include: operating an emergency vehicle while performing official duties, the vehicle operator being lawfully parked before cell phone use, the use of factory-installed or aftermarket global positioning systems (GPS), or using a handheld personal communications device to report an emergency.
Emergency vehicles are defined as a law enforcement vehicle, regional detention center vehicle, fire fighting vehicle including publicly owner state forest warden vehicles, emergency medical services vehicle, Department of Corrections vehicle, any vehicle equipped with secondary warning lights.
According to a study, 147 drivers, 37 passengers, and 24 pedestrians were killed as a result of distracted driving in Virginia. 14,656 individuals were injured in distracted driving incidents. Distracted driving will also be included as a part of the driver’s license knowledge exam.
