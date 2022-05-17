On Sunday, May 15, at approximately 6:13 a.m., the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the Southside Rescue Squad were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Interstate 85 at the one-mile marker.
Fire Chief Michael Vaughn was the first to arrive on scene after the initial dispatch and determined the crash was actually at the one-mile marker of the northbound lane.
It was determined by command that the safest place for the Chief 7 and Engine 72 trucks was blocking the left lane to protect crews operating the scene.
At 6:34 a.m., a sedan, occupied by two individuals, traveling at an estimated speed of 74 miles per hour, struck the command truck first and proceeded towards first responders before crashing into the back of Engine 72. All first responders were immediately accounted for.
“We are happy to report that no first responders were struck, injured, or killed as a result of the secondary crash,” said Vaughn.
He added that no one was where they should not have been, all of the policies were followed, all of the personal protection equipment was used, and all of the traffic control devices were set up.
Crews immediately split up to handle the primary and secondary crashes and all traffic was shut down completely. Warren County EMS and Boydton Life Station were dispatched to assist SHVFD and SSRS.
Crews on scene determined that there were seven patients that needed medical attention and were transported to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill. Their current medical condition is unknown at this time.
Understandably shaken by the thought of what could have happened, Chief Vaughn recognized a need for an “after-action” meeting with all of the volunteers. Those who were available to attend the meeting discussed what happened. Vaughn stressed how proud he was of his teams ability to hold their composure and get the job done in a terrifying moment.
“As the Chief I have to think about what we did wrong or what we could have done better but every conclusion that I’ve come to is that it couldn’t have been better. Everybody was safe and went home to their families.”
Engine 72 will headed to the shop for repairs on Monday but the Chief 7 truck is a total loss and will have to be replaced.
“We’re not emotionally attached to trucks because that truck protected everyone of us that was on scene and we got to go home. We can replace them or get them fixed.”
One group that often goes unrecognized behind the scenes is the South Hill Volunteer Ladies Auxiliary. While hoping to hear from their husbands that everything was alright, these women prepared food and drinks to carry to the scene of the accident. “They are always there to support us but their main goal is to make sure that we are good. It’s hard when your husband has a job to do and you’re just waiting to hear whether or not he is ok so we are very grateful for their support.”
Failure to abide by the state “move over” laws was considered a minor traffic infraction that carried a $250 fine but was amended in 2019. Currently, a violation is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $2,500.
The amendment to the state law came after the 2018 death of Virginia Firefighter Lieutenant Brad Clerk, who was killed when a tractor-trailer crashed into the truck he was operating while responding to an accident.
More recently, in March of this year, a Covington firefighter was injured after a truck crashed into his fire vehicle on Interstate 64. Thankfully the firefighter survived and was released from the hospital.
Drivers can do their part by following these simple steps:
- Move over (switch lanes) from all emergency personnel or vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road.
- If it is not possible to switch lanes, slow down to a safe speed and pass emergency vehicles with extreme caution.
- Understand that first responders may not be immediately visible to you, especially if they are behind their or someone else’s vehicle.
- Maintain a safe following distance behind any emergency vehicle with flashing lights.
“As first responders, we respond to numerous emergencies each and everyday with the mission and dedication to provide quality service to the victims and ensure we all make it home safely at the end of each and every incident. I can’t stress enough the importance of slowing down and moving over when you see emergency vehicles operating on scene.”
In 2019, Virginia legislature amended laws to increase penalties for drivers who violate rules regarding passing stationary emergency vehicles, in hopes of increasing first responder safety.
