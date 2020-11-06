Veterans Day Ceremony slated for Saturday at Tanglewood

Tanglewood Shores Veterans day ceremony will be held on November 7, 2020 starting at 10am. This will be held outside the clubhouse, 74 Tanglewood Drive, Bracey Va. 23919, weather permitting. Facemasks are madatory for this event.
Children are encouraged to attend and participate in activities upon completion of the formal ceremony.
American Legion Honor Guard will post the Colors, Exhibit the folding of the Flag, and render a 21 gun salute at the end of the ceremony.
Light refreshments will be provided by the Social Committee.
Family’s of Veterans passing in 2020, please contact Tanglewood Shores Adminstrative Assistant to have their names and branch of service memorialized during the service.
