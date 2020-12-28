Grand Jury hands down 56 December indictments

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 56 indictments in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Renee Moore of South Hill is charged with felony shoplifting/price altering merchandise from Dollar Tree.
Cortez Jhmar Carter and Alanon Burkett Germany, both of Danville, are charged with failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm while possessing more than one pound of marijuana, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and feloniously possessing or transporting a firearm.
Rodney Spivey of Chase City is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
David Melvin of Raleigh, NC is charged with possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while possessing a Schedule I or II drug, and possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Benjamin Parsons of Keysville is charged with two counts of felony shoplifting and altering merchandise from Walmart.
Thomas Alexander Cypress of South Hill is charged with two counts of failing to register/re-register as a sex offender.
Melissa Daniel Hill of Bracey is charged with eleven counts of felony shoplifting from Walmart and one count of altering merchandise.
Dakota Scott Wilson of Chase City is charged with felony breaking and entering, committing larceny of property with a value of $1000 with the intent to sell the property, stealing a firearm, and possessing or transporting a firearm having been previously convicted of a felony.
Charles Donald Lowman Jr. of Baskerville is charged with felony possession/transportation of a firearm.
Ali Ali Alhujaji and Hashem Mozeb, both of Brooklyn, NY is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug and felony possession of 500 or more packs of cigarettes not stamped properly for the evading the payment of taxes.
Samy Gazem Issa of Brooklyn, NY is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Brandon Battle of Stone Mountain, GA is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Don Brooks of Baskerville is charged with driving on a suspended license after having already been convicted previously.
Gregory Brooks of Baskerville, Joanne Walker, and Michael Foreman are charged with attempting/conspiring to deliver marijuana to a prisoner confined under the authority of the Commonwealth of Virginia and conspiring with another prisoner/s to procure, sell, secrete or possess marijuana. In addition, Foreman is charged with possessing marijuana while being a prisoner at a state, local, or community correctional facility.
Jovon M. Brown and Christopher Lee Shorts are charged with felony malicious wounding.
Quodrayle Hunter of Decatur, GA is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny.
Dwayne Shell of Kenbridge is charged with felony driving on a suspended license having been previously convicted.
Dewight Wongus of Colonial Heights is charged with felony Driving Under the Influence.
