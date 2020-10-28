Registrar encourages everyone to vote early

Election Day is one week away. We have had record turnouts so far for early in-person and by-mail no excuse absentee voting. Much like the rest of the country there has been historic turnouts in Mecklenburg County. Please make sure that you and your families plan to vote early at the office or by mail if you wish. There will be lines on Election Day. We are only going to allow at max 8 people in our larger precincts and as few as 2 in our smaller precincts. This is for the protection of the voter and the officers of elections. We will be wiping down the voting booths after each voter. Unfortunately, this will create long lines but we have to put the safety of our workers and the general public first. If you have any questions about this please call the voter registration office at 434-738-6191 x. 4313.
Our office is open from 8:30 to 4:30; Monday - Friday. Our office will also be open the next Saturday, October 31 from 8:00 - 4:00. October 31 is the last day to voter in-person early. There have already been historic turnouts for this election. Over 30% of the county has already voted, or received a ballot by mail. If you have received a ballot by mail it does have the return postage prepaid. Also, make sure that you follow the instructions when filling out envelope “B”. If you no longer wish to vote by mail make sure that you bring your unvoted, absentee ballot to the registrar's office, or polling location on Election Day. Once you surrender your unvoted ballot you will then be able to vote on the machine. Remember we have to account for every single ballot in and out of our office. We moved a polling place for this election, and that place is 802 - Gators General Store.
We got the final approval from the School Board. We have mailed all affected voters a letter letting them know about the change. We also have placed signs at the old location letting people know about the move. The new location is the gym at Bluestone Middle School.
Lastly, I would like everyone who votes to please thank the officer of elections who work the polling places on election day. This dedicated group of people are often overlooked and ignored. Please remember to thank them for making it possible for you to cast your ballot on November 3, 2020. I know that I personally am grateful for all of their hard work on the 13+ hour day.
Thank You,
Jason Corwin
Director of Election/General Registrar
Mecklenburg County
