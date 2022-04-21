The National Honor Society Induction Ceremony took place at Kenston Forest School on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in the school’s gymnasium.  Mrs. Noel Stallard and Mrs. Shanley Dorin are the NHS Advisors.  KFS Head of School, Mrs. Lori Bacon, addressed guests and the inductees.  The inductees choose a faculty or staff member to pin them who they feel is a positive role model beyond the classroom.   