New school on track despite rumors

In a special School Board meeting on Monday, June 27, Skanska representative Curtis Elswick cleared up rumors that the new Mecklenburg County Middle/High School facility would not be complete in time for the upcoming school year.
He explained that substantial completion meant that the building could be used for it’s intended purpose. “So you will have a certificate of occupancy from the building official and it has everything in it that you would need to operate a school. There may be some touch up painting and little tasks to complete.”
Brent Richey stated that the question about substantial completion was asked because of the rumors that he heard about the school not getting done in time. Superintendent Nichols added that he heard that football games would have to be played at Park View High School, which is not true.
Gavin Honeycutt heard a rumor that the school was not going to open because the cafeteria areas were not complete and the school would not be ready to serve food to students, which is also not true.
The Board gathered in a special session to vote on the Guidelines for the Implementation of the Public-Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructure Act of 2002.
Wanda Bailey said that she had read over the document provided to the Board but took issue with mistakes throughout the document.
“On page 13, and I understand that Mr. King [the School Board Attorney] did for other school divisions and he just kind of did it for us, but Section V on page 13, A., is that where someone is supposed to submit a proposal? To 2330 Irvington Road, Weems, Virginia?”
Elswick explained that there were two portions of the document that needed to be revised but had not gotten a chance to do so before the meeting took place.
“So when we vote to approve it tonight we need to approve it with the corrected language because I do not want proposals going to Weems. Did Mr. King review this before he sent us a final version?”
Nichols explained that King and his staff had prepared the final version.
Bailey added, “I’m not pointing the finger but I’m not a proofreader but I do read things and it kind of bugs me.”
Honeycutt said, “I guess moving, and I will give Mrs. Bailey credit, probably more so than many others, myself included, reads a lot of these documents. We just need to make sure that we have correct verbiage and language on these things so nothing can come back to bite us.”
“In the guidelines it identifies what is a qualifying project. We are also asking the Board to approve the Clarksville Elementary School renovation addition as a qualifying project so it’s in your minutes.”
The Board approved the PPEA Guidelines with the pending corrections unanimously.
Brent Richey asked how many employees were currently working from home adding that he thinks we are well past the threat that COVID-19 used to be and believes that people should be in the office and available for those who have issues.
Nichols said that he was not aware of any employees who were actually doing their jobs from home with virtual interaction unless something specific had happened and special permission had been given by their supervisor.
Richey said that he did not know of anyone in particular but wanted to make sure that employees were back in the offices during regular work hours.
