South Hill native receives Atlanta PD officer of the year award

Dhevin Cunningham received the prestigious officer of the year award for the city of Atlanta on December 9, 2021. In attendance was the Governor for the state of Georgia, the Mayor and the Mayor elect as well as other prominent city officials, supporters, family, and friends. Dhevin, along with other Atlanta PD award recipients were honored for their unwavering duty and commitment to serve and protect their citizens and communities. Dhevin is a graduate of Park View High School’s Class of 2009, honors graduate of SVCC Class of 2012, and completed his training at the Atlanta Police Academy in 2017. He is the son of Dr. Robin Tanner-Soyars and stepson of the late Andrew Clarke Soyars.
