Rotary honors late Marilyn Wright

The South Hill Rotary Club presented Charles Wright with a certificate honoring his late wife Marilyn Wright as a Paul Harris Fellow recently for her support of Rotary with her husband over the years. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who make a commitment to, or have a commitment made in their name to the Rotary Foundation. A Paul Harris Fellow makes you a part of the eradication of Polio, finding cures for other diseases, a partner in creating PEACE, a person who supports clean water and sanitation where the worth of water is measured in LIVES. It also makes you someone who believes that all babies, children, and moms should have good medical resources. Marilyn was involved in the community and supported Rotary endeavors as well as other projects. Club President Lynn Ellis made the presentation. (Lisa Clary Photo)
