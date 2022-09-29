Virginia DWR issues dangerous water conditions warning ahead of Hurricane Ian

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) would like to advise recreational boaters and anglers to use extreme caution this upcoming weekend as the National Weather Service has issued flood and wind warnings due to Hurricane Ian throughout the entire Commonwealth of Virginia.
DWR Conservation Police Officers (CPOs) have responded to and worked several boating incidents that have resulted in fatalities and injuries because boaters and anglers have attempted to navigate waters that were affected by heavy rains. These waters have significantly higher than normal water levels, dangerously swift currents, and trash and other debris that could be floating on the surface or just below the waterline.
“DWR is advising any and all users of our natural resources to be extremely careful this weekend if they have to be on the water or in the outdoors. This hurricane has the potential to flood the entire state, and not to mention the wind gusts could reach up to 30-40mph. Please be cautious this weekend, stay inside if you can, and if you must go outside, stay up to date on the weather conditions before you head out; and always, always wear your lifejacket when you’re on or near the water,” Paige Pearson, DWR Public Information Officer.”
If you are a canoer, kayaker, or other recreational boater and chose to launch on any river, DWR makes the following recommendations:
We strongly urge you to think before you go.
Always check local river conditions. americanwhitewater.org
Check your local forecast. Pop-up storms can cause flash flooding and water levels can change drastically and quickly.
Check the River and Lake conditions with the National Weather Service. weather.gov
Be aware that it is possible that high water will force the temporary closing of some boat ramps.
Have a good plan and share your plan with someone who knows where you will be and when to expect you to return.
Finally, make sure you have the proper equipment onboard and that you wear a properly sized and fitted life jacket. Remember that life jackets do save lives! Lowhead dams are all around us in the Commonwealth. When you create your float plan, or before you venture out on your local waterway, familiarize yourself with lowhead dams.
Danger lurks above and below the dam. Water flowing over a drop forms a hole or hydraulic at the base which can trap objects washing over the drop. Backwash or recirculating current is formed below the dam. Once swept over the dam, a victim becomes trapped and is forced underwater, pushed away from the dam, then circulated to the top. The circulating motion then repeats the cycle over and over again as the individual is drawn back against the base of the dam.
Safety Tips to Follow:
Scout the river and know the location of hazards. Talk with boaters who are familiar with the river to gain additional knowledge.
Boat with experienced, responsible boaters and learn from them.
Watch for a smooth horizon line where the stream meets the sky. This potentially indicates the presence of a dam.
Look out for concrete retaining walls which are part of the dam structure and easier to spot.
Portage around all dams.
When portaging, re-enter the river at a point well downstream of the boil.
To learn more about boating laws in Virginia and information on boating, boating education and water safety, please visit: dwr.virginia.gov/boating. Do your part by wearing your life jacket and taking a boating safety education course. ALWAYS WEAR YOUR LIFE JACKET. IT WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE!
