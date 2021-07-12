Brown retires after 27 years in ER

Dr. David Brown, ER Medical Director, retired after 27 years of service with VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH). Pictured are Glenn E. Barbour, Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors; Dr. David Brown, retired VCU Health CMH ER Medical Director; Tom Tanner, Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors District #3.
