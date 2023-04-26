MCHS Senior of the Month

Rachel Richey is the daughter of Kimberly and Brent Richey and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Rachel is the Mecklenburg County High Senior Class President and works closely with the Senior Class Sponsors to ensure the class of 2023 has a memorable experience. She is a member of the Phoenix Cross Country Team and Varsity Soccer Team and previously played both sports at Park View High School. Rachel is a member of the MCHS Beta Club serving in multiple areas of volunteer work and is a member of Competitive
Irish Dance at the Inis Cairde School of Irish Dance. Rachel attends Governor’s School as a STEM student and recently received an acceptance letter from Harvard, where she plans to attend in the fall to pursue a Computer Science degree to become a Computational Biologist.
Rachel stated, “I owe everything to my amazing family! My parents have always encouraged me to keep working hard, and I have learned to continue working through times of hardship. My siblings, Luke and Libby, are some of the best friends I could ask for.” Mecklenburg County High School is proud to have Rachel Richey represent our senior of the month.
