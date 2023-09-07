The 2023 Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion Committee has worked hard to put together a fun-filled weekend of events for the Saint Paul’s College family. We are excited to show our Tiger Pride and reconnect with alumni, friends, and family. Spread the word and come join us to keep the legacy and memory of our beloved college. This will be our 8th SPC Alumni Reunion and it keeps getting bigger and better.
The 2023 Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion will be held in Richmond, Virginia Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 through Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The host hotel is the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport located at 4700 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia. All scheduled events will take place at this location.
The 2023 Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion events:
Friday, Oct. 20th, Saint Paul’s College Alumni Meet & Greet - 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Opening remarks, games, and door prizes – 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Meet and Greet Dance | 9:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. and SPC Hospitality 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday, October 21st SPC Alumni Morning Workout (Zumba Class) – 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., SPC Game Day (Bingo Card Games), Paint & Sip, Lip Sync Contest 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lunch provided starting at 11:30 a.m., SPC Alumni Dinner – Presentation of SPC Legacy Award 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., SPC Alumni Dance “Wild Wild West” Theme 9:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. SPC Hospitality 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Sunday, October 22nd SPC Alumni Devotional Service 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Pre-registration cost is $150.00 (Full Weekend) and $100.00 (Saturday Only)
For more information contact Saint Paul’s College Reunion Committee Members Mrs. Rita Otey (434) 942- 6463 or Ms. Ruby Epps (301) 704 -0606. The registration deadline is Sept. 30, 2023. No onsite registration or refunds. Can’t wait to see you there.
