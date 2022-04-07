KFS crowns Prom King and Queen

Kenston Forest Head of School, Mrs. Lori Bacon, crowned the 2022 KFS Prom King and Queen at The Barn at Gully Tavern on Saturday, April 2, 2022. KFS 2022 Prom King and Queen, Ryan Whitehead, son of Kenny and Lisa Whitehead of Crewe and Madyson Clary, daughter of Bryan Clary of Baskerville. (Photo by Madelyn Long)
