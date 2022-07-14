Chase City Mayor Alden Fahringer, along with citizens of the Town spoke to the Board about an excessive amount of stray dogs roaming the streets of Chase City.
“I came here today because I wanted to offer a solution. Would it be possible for the Town of Chase City to, either at the Fire Department or the Police Department, have access to a cage and possibly one of those looped stick devices or something like that that would help our people there quickly capture the dog. Sometimes when you call Animal Control there will some time before someone can respond versus being able to get in contact with someone closer. I’m on the Volunteer Fire Department and I’d more than happy to run up there and wrangle a dog if that’s something that I could do,” said Fahringer.
Last month the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors directed the county administrators to proceed with a public hearing regarding the decennial redistricting plan.
In accordance with the Constitution of Virginia and Title 24.2 of the Code of Virginia, the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors is drawing a new electoral district map for the 2020s. The Board, for public review, has recommended map Option C.
The main differences between Option C when compared to the Enacted 2011 Map are as follows:
District 1 terminates at I-85 to the east and does not continue to the Roanoke River / Lake Gaston, a reduction of about 8.5 miles or a drive time of roughly 15 minutes. Rather, the district continues north of the River up the U.S. 1 corridor towards Big Fork, ending south of Park View Middle School, a gain of about six miles. In this direction, the district mostly hugs to the roadway. To the southwest, District 1 loses the area south of Beech Creek as well as from Henrico Road to Highway 15. There are also some changes to the district on the waterfront in downtown Clarksville (District 1 no longer touches the water) and west of town, where the District adds the area from Buffalo Road to Cow and Chicken Town Road, but gives up the area around Shiney Rock Road.
District 2 takes all of Chase City, while losing the Town of Boydton, the parts of the Boydton area that extend down Taylor Ferry Road, and parts of Skipwith past Skipwith Road. The district also extends between Highway 47 and the Buckingham Branch rail tracks from Chase City to the Charlotte line.
District 3 is south of U.S. 58 in La Crosse and ends at the Roanoke River /
Lake Gaston. The district gains the area to the southwest of La Crosse towards I-85. District 3 also loses area from I-85 to Hagood Creek.
District 4 encompasses two South Hill wards (Wards 1 and 3); loses all area south of town.
District 5 encompasses one South Hill ward (Ward 2) and loses other portions of town. District 5 extends south of Taylors Creek and now ends at Highway 58.
District 6 retains the Highway 47 area (but extends to Piney Creek Road, instead of Saffold Road) in the north. It loses the area around Buggs Island Road west of Baskerville Road south of Highway 58 except for Iron Mill Road. The district gains the areas south of South Hill, crosses 85 near Bracey, and adds the area north of Highway 903 and gains east of 85 south of the Roanoke River.
District 7 ends in the east at Baskerville Road, both north and south of U.S. 58, gaining the area south of U.S. 58 towards to Roanoke River, including all of North Bend and most of Buggs Island Road. District 7 loses its part of Chase City, with 92 serving as its western boundary.
District 8 gains access to the Roanoke River as well as expand to Occoneechee State Park and the Town of Boydton. District 8 loses the territory it held north and east of Chase City.
District 9 loses some of Highway 15 north of the Roanoke River and gains portions of Nelson to US 15 North. The district also adds waterfront area in the town of Clarksville, while exchanging the ground west of town as mentioned in the District 1 description.
The public hearing was closed with no comment from citizens. The final action will be taken on the matter at the July regular Board meeting.
SMART Scale is the primary source of funding for large projects in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“The SMART Scale process is a competitive one whereby it uses certain metrics and criteria to give projects a score base ranking. Every two years there is a new round of Smart Scale applications. The current round would be for projects that will be funded by the Commonwealth in [Fiscal Year] 28/29 with construction in the early 2030’s,” said Deputy County Administrator Alex Gottschalk.
Currently, the County has two applications submitted with the SMART Scale program. The first, a roundabout in Clarksville at the Highway 58 and Highway 15 intersection and a second would be for a directional median at the intersection of Highway 58 and Cherry Hill Church Road.
The Supervisors voted to endorse the projects for submission to the Commonwealth Transportation Board’s SMART Scale Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.