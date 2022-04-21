Operation Clean Up event slated for Saturday

The South Hill Revitalization Committee will kick off Operation Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 23. The event will take place on the Centennial Park Upper Field from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration and sign in will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Operation Clean Up serves as a great way for citizens, businesses, schools, and civic groups to give back to the community by contributing to the overall beautification of the town.
Any group, organization, or individual interested in participating please contact Committee Vice President, Kim King at 434-774-5866 or Committee President, Jami Snead at 434-774-5540.
