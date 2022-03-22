SHE students rewarded for reading excellence

30 South Hill Elementary School students were rewarded with a pizza lunch in the library for reading over 1000 minutes throughout this year’s read-a-thon.
The school kicked off the event on Valentine’s Day with the theme “We Love to Read”, which finished up as they were heading into “Read Across America”.
“Together our students read over 140,000 minutes during the 2-week period. We raised over $17,000 that will used towards building an outdoor classroom as well as adding new books to our library,” said South Hill Elementary Librarian Tiffany Maxwell.
Students in the classes who earned the most for our school, as well as the class who read the most, both earned pizza parties. “Without hesitation, Luca’s Italian restaurant donated and delivered pizzas to our hardworking friends.”
