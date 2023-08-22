Last week, Circuit Court Judge J. William Watson, Jr. issued a final order in the ongoing Hawkins v. the Town of South Hill lawsuit.
The court order stated that none of the documents re-examined by the court were “wholly exempt from disclosure under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act using the ‘personnel information’ definition supplied by the Supreme Court in the Hawkins opinion”.
On May 26, Watson released a letter of opinion that stated in analyzing the definition of “personnel information”, the court determined that the only content exempt from disclosure is “that which is tied to the employment of the individual in some way, and which otherwise would not be disclosed to the employer”.
“FOIA was enacted by the General Assembly to ensure the people of the Commonwealth ready access to public records in the custody of the public body or it’s officers and employees. All public records should be presumed open, unless an exemption is properly invoked. By it’s own terms, the statute puts the interpretive thumb on the scale in favor of disclosure.”
The three documents still in question included a demand letter sent to South Hill’s town attorney regarding an employees claim that they had been discriminated against, resignation letters from former Finance Director Katherine Bigalow, Director of Public Works Bill Wilson, and an unnamed former Human Resources Manager, and a six page email between Bill Wilson, former Town Manager Kim Callis, Mayor Dean Marion, and members of Town Council.
Watson also stated in an earlier opinion letter, “the motion filed by the Town is little more than a series of conclusions such as the description of performance evaluations and discrimination and harassment complaints as ‘inherently personal’.
In the “Motion to Reconsider”, the Town calls this conclusion erroneous “because the Mayor and the Town Council are part of the Town and, thus, the communication was to the employer and not outside the employment relationship.”
Watson simply responded that “no reasonable person” could find that an employee evaluation, sent to Mayor Marion and all members of Town Council, was an invasion of “personal privacy” when the employee who is the subject of the evaluation chose to distribute it.
“The Town then contends that the sky in the realm of public employment will surely fall if these documents are released, even with the appropriate redactions.”
Watson called this a policy argument and determined that it was the Court’s duty to fairly implement the mandate from the Supreme Court, not create policy by “judicial fiat”.
In regards to Hawkin’s attorney cost, Watson determined that he is entitled to recover his actual cost of $1,322.25 from the Town.
If the Town of South Hill files a Notice of Appeal, then the order is suspended, meaning the Town will not have to produce documents or pay attorney’s fees, pending the conclusion of the appeal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.