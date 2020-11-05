Lake Country Detachment #1085 celebrates Marine Corps birthday

The Marine Corps League Lake Country Detachment #1085 celebrated the birth of the Marine Corps on Monday, November 10. They continued the long-standing tradition of the first slice of cake being served to the oldest Marine and the second slice to the youngest. Ron Seward of Bracey received the honor of the first slice this year and Robbie Dunn of Palmer Springs received the second slice. Pictured is the Marine Corps League Commandant, Tommy Evans, Ron Seward, and Robbie Dunn.