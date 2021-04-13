At its monthly business meeting the LaCrosse Town Council approved the building of a new fire station.
During the fire chief’s report, Chief Clark told the council that the fire department had the architectural plans ready and a bank willing to finance the cost of the new station. The cost of the building was priced at 1.43 million dollars and would be financed for 25 years. The first 10 years at 2.5 percent interest and the remaining 15 years at 3.5 percent interest. Mayor Gill asked, “Is the fire department financially able to make the payments on the new building?” Clark replied, “Yes sir, we have run the numbers and can make the payments.” With that, the Mayor and Council Members were provided with a financial report from the fire department.
During questioning by council members, Chief Clark explained that the proposed building will hold all of the department apparatus’ and since the new station sight was directly across the street from the existing fire station, equipment not needed on a daily basis could be stored there.
When asked for comments from any of the fire members present, David Pendergrass, a 33 year member of the LaCrosse Fire Department stated, “The plans for the new station did not incorporate anything extravagant or wasteful and the cost of building materials is going up daily.”
With no further comments, Mayor Gill opened the floor for motions. Council Member Curtis moved for the town to put the note, for the new station, in the town’s name. The motion was seconded by Council Member Young and passed in a 2 to 1 majority voice vote. Council Member Clark abstained from voting as he is the current Fire Chief. Jeff Edmonds was the only Council member to vote against the motion.
In other business the Council voted to reopen the LaCrosse playground and open the town office, to the public, with the requirement of a face covering to enter the building.
