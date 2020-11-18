The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit (SOIU) is seeking tips on the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender who was last living at a residence in South Hill, Va. Thomas Alexander Cypress, 44, is now wanted for failing to re-register with the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.
breaking
State Police seeking help from public to locate sex offender
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
Cypress was due for re-registration on Oct. 15, 2020. Cypress is 5'6 in height and weighs approximately 230 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to still be in the greater South Hill area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police at (800) 552-0962. Tips may also be left on the registry’s website at www.sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov.
Most Popular
Articles
- Overturned vehicle Northbound Interstate 85
- Parker Left His Mark on PV Hoops Program
- Equipment purchase raises questions at Council meeting
- South Hill Chamber of Commerce Announces $200,000 Increase to Matching Gift Card Program
- SSHD encourages individuals to quarantine after event at Dogwood Auditorium
- VA Governor announces new COVID measures in 25 person limit on gatherings
- Father, son both served country in the Marine Corps
- PV Opts Out of First Two Sports Seasons
- 5 Flu Season Tips to Keep Your Household Healthy
- Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Announcement
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.