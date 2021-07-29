Rotary speaker shares hostage experience 50 years later

The South Hill Rotary Club welcomed Rotarian John Evans as guest speaker recently. Evans updated the club about his experience 50 years ago as a bank robbery hostage at Citizens Bank in South Hill.  He talked about how the stars aligned on that day for events to happen that led to having immediate police response, a high speed chase that ended in a car accident to the capture of three robbers. He captivated his audience with his  story of the  early morning robbery, the pistol at his head,  officers and robbers bullets flying, the car ride that saw high speeds, squealing tires, a locked gun flashing lights  quick turns and bumps and hitting a pole and ditch.   And his heroic efforts and adrenaline rush that allowed him to drop and flip the robbers on each side of him backwards in a quick thinking action that saw the robbers get captured.  And as he said many times before, in the end the money bag they picked up to carry out of the bank risked the life of those involved for $50 dollars in rolled up pennies.  And because things lined p the way they did with law enforcement on the scene in street clothes, and minor glitches that aligned to slow down what seemed like a long heist is why he is able to talk about it today. Lisa Clary Photo 