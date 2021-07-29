Rotary speaker shares hostage experience 50 years later

The South Hill Rotary Club welcomed Rotarian John Evans as guest speaker recently. Evans updated the club about his experience 50 years ago as a bank robbery hostage at Citizens Bank in South Hill. He talked about how the stars aligned on that day for events to happen that led to having immediate police response, a high speed chase that ended in a car accident to the capture of three robbers. He captivated his audience with his story of the early morning robbery, the pistol at his head, officers and robbers bullets flying, the car ride that saw high speeds, squealing tires, a locked gun flashing lights quick turns and bumps and hitting a pole and ditch. And his heroic efforts and adrenaline rush that allowed him to drop and flip the robbers on each side of him backwards in a quick thinking action that saw the robbers get captured. And as he said many times before, in the end the money bag they picked up to carry out of the bank risked the life of those involved for $50 dollars in rolled up pennies. And because things lined p the way they did with law enforcement on the scene in street clothes, and minor glitches that aligned to slow down what seemed like a long heist is why he is able to talk about it today. Lisa Clary Photo
Most Popular
Articles
- Raleigh woman dies in motorcycle crash
- Grand jury indicts 14 in July
- 1 injured, 1 dead in Lunenburg County crash
- Mecklenburg Majors Drops Two in World Series
- 1973 Team Won South Hill’s First DY State Title
- Family members join in on the effort to restore Westview Cemetery
- Search ongoing for missing helicopter; two men missing after departing Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport
- SH Minors Fall in State Semifinals
- Board holds off on Virtual Program enrollment
- Robert "Bobby" Crute
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.