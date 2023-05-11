Several residents of the Joyceville/Bracey area spoke out against an application submitted by Kevin Graham, owner of Poplar Creek Marina, to allow for overflow boat storage, fearing the change would devalue their properties, invade their privacy, and risk contaminating the streams and lake.
Alicia Clary said, “At the planning commission meeting Mr. Cutler said that this was not a business yet the letter that I received from the county clearly states a ‘boat storage and boat detailing business’.
“My concerns include light pollution, noise, safety entering and exiting highway 903, lack of privacy for me and my family, decreasing my property value, and runoff from detailing chemicals.”
Clary says that her property sits directly behind Graham’s property only separated by a white picket fence and that she does not want the application approved.
Wally Sako spoke against the application as a representative of the Joyceville Board of Directors.
“Joyceville is a property of over 100 properties in Mecklenburg County. The taxes exceed over $40,000 a year. The homes around this proposed facility value at about $1.3 million. The property seeking change is valued at $150,000 on your GIS maps. Pete Rudd developed Joyceville to be a somewhat upscale community.”
Sako asked the Board to deny the application to prevent from devaluing Joyceville properties.
Tom Tanner recommended sending the application back to the planning commission until such time a detailed plan for the property can be reviewed. Other board members unanimously agreed.
In other business, the Board denied a special exception permit from Jamarrea Coleman to allow for a vehicle salvage yard on his property; an area currently zoned as agricultural on the north side of White House Road, one mile for the intersection of Hite Drive in Nelson.
Based on the recommendation from the Mecklenburg County Planning Commission, Charles Jones made the motion to deny the application because the property had “been addressed of the past few years for being an issue and not meeting all of the guidelines necessary to get the permit”.
Roy Simmons was granted his special exception permit request to conduct firearm safety classes.
