The American Legion Post 79 color guard and Chaplin Roy Johnson guided the program with posting of colors, a 21 gun salute, taps and a narrated folding of the flag announcing the significance of each of the 12 folds. Distinguished guests included Post 79 Commander Paul Douchette; South Hill Mayor Dean Marion; South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen; and a Keynote address "Fate and Circumstance" by Senator Frank Ruff. Fallen Veterans of Tanglewood Shores Association were memorialized by the ringing of the bell as each of their names were called.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Announcement
- Powell Groomed Young Athletes; Led Numerous PVM Teams to Titles
- 6 wounded and 1 dead in Sunday morning shooting
- 3 outbreaks discovered in Southside region as Virginia enters new height of COVID spread
- Region VIII Superintendents talk reopening concerns
- Rotary members travel to VA Beach for District Conference
- The Cannon Murders; Mecklenburg’s unsolved mystery
- Father, son both served country in the Marine Corps
- SSHD encourages individuals to quarantine after event at Dogwood Auditorium
- Biden upsets Trump after a long week of counting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.