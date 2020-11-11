The American Legion Post 79 color guard and Chaplin Roy Johnson guided the program with posting of colors, a 21 gun salute, taps and a narrated folding of the flag announcing the significance of each of the 12 folds. Distinguished guests included Post 79 Commander Paul Douchette; South Hill Mayor Dean Marion; South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen; and a Keynote address "Fate and Circumstance" by Senator Frank Ruff. Fallen Veterans of Tanglewood Shores Association were memorialized by the ringing of the bell as each of their names were called.