Early voting for Mecklenburg County began on Friday, September 23 and will last until Saturday, November 5.
In-person voting can be done at the registrar’s office located at 316 Washington Street in Boydton. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Additional dates will include Sunday, October 2,from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, October 29, and Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Ballot drop boxes will be available the same dates, times, and locations listed above for in-person, early voting. Drop boxes will also be available at all regular polling places on Election Day, November 8, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The November 8 Town elections candidates finalized on Tuesday, June 21.
South Hill’s Ward I representative, Lillie Feggins-Boone, is looking to keep her seat as she is running unopposed. Ward II representatives Mike Moody and R. Alex Graham are hoping to keep their seats on the Council while Ben Taylor has decided not to run.
Along with Moody and Graham, newcomers looking to take the the open seats include Jackie L. Hinman, E. Michael Smith, and Ashley Cox Hardee.
Johnny Kirkland will be stepping down as the Mayor of Boydton. Christopher D. Starke and William “Bill” Thompson will battle to take the position. Current Council members Ronald Worley, William Coleman, and Paul Ray Cherry are all running unopposed.
Chase City Mayor Alden D. Fahringer is not facing any challengers to his position while LaTrisha McCargo and Rex Bruce will go against current Council members, James Bohannon and Brenda Hatcher, for the open Chase City Council seats.
Longtime Clarksville Mayor Kevin Allgood will be stepping down from his position. Bruce F. Woerner is currently running unopposed for the Mayor spot. Rick B. Buchanan, Garland Daniel Pittard, and Christopher N. Clarke will take the Council positions while there will be a special election held for Robert Dennis. Dennis filled the Council seat for Mike Sizemore and is running unopposed to keep it.
In LaCrosse, Jeffrey D. Edmonds, G. Bryant Thomas, and Joseph E. Curtis are running for reelection unopposed.
Voting for these positions will take place on November 8 and elected candidates will begin their term in January 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.