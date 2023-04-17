VSP investigates fatal Mecklenburg crash

At 8:00 a.m. Monday, April 17, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Mecklenburg County. A vehicle traveling in the 7000 block of Bill Tuck Highway ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time. State police is still working on notifying the individual's next of kin.
