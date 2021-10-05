Crowder named honorary fire member

Pictured from left to right are Chief Michael Vaughn, Jimmie Keith Crowder, and Deputy Chief John Kelly. (Jami Snead/Editor)

 Jami Snead/Editor

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department passed a resolution naming Jimmie Keith Crowder an Honorary member for his continued support of the department. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn and Deputy Chief John Kelly presented Crowder with the resolution and an Honorary Member helmet. 