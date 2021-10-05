The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department passed a resolution naming Jimmie Keith Crowder an Honorary member for his continued support of the department. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn and Deputy Chief John Kelly presented Crowder with the resolution and an Honorary Member helmet.
featured
Crowder named honorary fire member
- Jami Snead Enterprise Editor
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Attorneys say no labor laws are being broken at SHVFD
- Assault and battery charge filed against Brunswick teacher
- Chase City man still missing; Police seeking help from public
- Washburn Enjoys Supporting PV Athletes
- Bayne crowned KFS Homecoming Queen
- Crowder named honorary fire member
- MCPS warn parents of transportation issues
- Dustina "Dusty" Dawn Cliborne
- Non-emergency care without an appointment
- Student Discovers Her Time to Shine
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.