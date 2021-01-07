At least three local fire departments are currently responding to a structure fire on Elm Court in Tanglewood Shores in Bracey. A shed has been reported to be fully engulfed in flames. The fire has spread to a nearby dwelling as fire fighters work to put the flames out. We will provide updates as they are received.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local man injured in accident; community shows support
- First Baby of 2021 at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital
- Virginia Senator first from General Assembly to pass from COVID
- Dr D Sports: Living the Dream
- Microsoft makes major land purchases in county industrial parks
- Grand Jury hands down 56 December indictments
- Shed fire reaches dwelling in Tanglewood
- Keep your lights up to show healthcare worker support
- Kaleb Johnson Pursing Pro Hoops Opportunities
- Crowe Earned Conference and District POY Honors in ‘17
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.