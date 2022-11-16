On November 11, South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297 AF&AM was one of two lodges in the state to receive the Gift of Life Award from the Grand Lodge of Virginia at the Grand Annual Communication held in Richmond, Va. The Gift of Life Award was created to recognize the two Lodges that have gone above and beyond in their hard work for reporting the most units of Blood donations overall, and the Lodge that had the highest percentage of units of Blood donations per membership for the Blood donation year, which is by the way 01 September to 31 August. Once a Lodge has won the Gift of Life Award, it have to wait 5 years before being eligible to win the award again.
Most Popular
Articles
- VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President
- STATE CHAMPIONS!!!; Vikings Capture Crown with 35-20 Victory
- Newcomers take seats in close Town Council race; Moody lead Ward II polls while Feggins-Boone holds Ward I
- Newcomers take seats in close Town Council race; Moody leads Ward II race while Feggins-Boone holds Ward I
- Local woman makes business dreams come true
- Taylor proposes reducing parking spot time limits at Town Hall; Lists town staff safety and traffic control as reasons for change
- Hemp Developer to open new headquarters in Mecklenburg County
- Masons win distinguished award at annual ceremony
- Phoenix Roll over Nottoway 41-12 in Season Finale
- Fiber optic cable project to change traffic patterns over next few months
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.