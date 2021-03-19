Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Interstate 85

The Alberta Volunteer Fire Department, the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and the Southside Rescue Squad are currently working a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 85 at the 20 mile marker of the Southbound lanes. Both lanes have been shut down at this time.
UPDATE:
Multiple individuals have been ejected and multiple critical injuries have been reported. Additional departments have been brought in to assist. Med flight helicopters were unable to respond due to inclement weather.
Interstate 85 South is shut down at this time.
