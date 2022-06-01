Daniel Street suspect turns himself in

On May 25, Ibn Muse Hankerson turned himself in to the South Hill Police Department.
Hankerson was wanted in connection to a homicide at 509 Daniel Street on April 17. The victim in the shooting was identified as Melvin Hendricks, Jr., 26, of South Hill. Hendricks had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.
Anyone with more information in the incident is asked to call the South Hill Police Department at (434) 447-3104 or Mecklenburg Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.
