Rotary meets at new local business

The South Hill Rotary Club held a social evening at the all new The Backyard Brews and Bites in South Hill last week. Members enjoyed hot dogs, treats, fellowship, and fun for the meeting. (Rotary Photo)
Most Popular
Articles
- World Series Bound; Mecklenburg Captures Fifth Straight Majors State Crown
- Historical Highway Marker Unveiled to Recognize Former East End High School
- SH 16-18 Stars Cruise to Area Title
- Dr. D Sports: Welcome to State Tourney Town
- United Methodist welcomes new pastor
- SH Angels Fall in Championship
- SH Tops Brunswick in Babe Ruth 13-15 Play
- Citizens Bank & Trust shows their support of The Colonial Center
- New school on track despite rumors
- Dennis Herman Gill
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.