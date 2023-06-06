Following the retirement announcement of Commissioner of Revenue, Ed Taylor, Chief Deputy Commissioner Lisa Wagstaff has announced her candidacy for the position.
With over 26 years of experience, Wagstaff says she has, “well established working relationships with all county offices and the working knowledge of real estate and personal property taxation”.
As the Chief Master Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue/Real Estate Tax Assessor, Wagstaff administers laws pertaining to the taxation of real estate. She certifies the annual land book for tax collection by the county treasurer, certifies the biannual reassessment book, and annual reports to the Department of Taxation. She qualifies applicants for the Disabled Veterans Exemption and assists with the county’s annual budget. She provides leadership, planning, organization, and supervision of the County Assessor’s Office, which maintains and assesses approximately 34,500 real estate properties throughout the County. Her office maintains the county Geographical Information System, (GIS) which became available to the citizens in early 2008. The system provides current online real estate information and maps, which are beneficial to Appraisers, Attorneys, Realtors and Surveyors. Wagstaff works closely with the Commissioner of the Revenue in all aspects of the office.
During her tenure she has seen a lot of change on the real estate side of the Commissioner’s office, and she was able to play a key role in those changes. When then Commissioner Billy Nick Bracey hired her in January 1997 the county was on a six-year reassessment cycle and the job was contracted out to independent appraisal firms. Wagstaff worked very closely with the reassessment process and served as the secretary to the Board of Equalization in 1998. She began reassessing real property based on new construction/improvements, property owner requests, new surveys of properties, timber deeds and zoning changes. In 1998 she completed training in the basic assessors’ school through the Department of Taxation. In 2002, she began her educational training through the International Association of Assessing Officers, (IAAO) which is a global community of diverse mass appraisal professionals advancing fair and equitable property appraisal, assessment administration and property tax policy through professional development, research, standards, and technical assistance. Wagstaff has been a member of the IAAO organization since 2006 and continues to gain knowledge through educational classes and training.
In 2004 she began assessing real property for the mass appraisal process in which the commissioner elected to conduct the reassessment in house. In 2005 the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance for the county to go to a biannual reassessment. Wagstaff has conducted ten reassessments in-house and is currently working on number eleven. Wagstaff says, “This process has proved beneficial to not only the county but most importantly the taxpayers. This led to less “sticker shock” in assessed values, more accurate assessments, and better data management.’’
Wagstaff was appointed County Tax Assessor in 2008 by Commissioner of the Revenue, Joseph “Ed” Taylor and the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Taxation. In 2017 she furthered her career by taking the opportunity to expand her knowledge through the Career Development Program and in 2019 she received her Master Deputy Designation through the University of Virginia/Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. The Master designation demonstrates the advanced knowledge, competency, and professional accomplishments of Commissioners and Deputies. To maintain the Master Designation, one must continue their education and training annually.
In 2014/2015, Wagstaff contributed to the design of the Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal system, (CAMA) which is now being utilized in nine counties in the state of Virginia. This program is used to maintain ownership information as well as assessment data.
Outside of the Commissioner’s office, Wagstaff works closely with the Treasurer’s office during tax collection. She assists the County Administrator and County Attorney with projects pertaining to the growth of Mecklenburg County.
“As your commissioner, it will continue to be my goal, that the citizens of Mecklenburg County are assessed fair and equitable per the Code of Virginia. I would serve the citizens of the county, by establishing the value of property, real and personal for tax purposes and applying the tax rate established by the Board of Supervisors. I will carry out the laws of the Commonwealth and the County. I will serve the citizens of Mecklenburg County effectively and efficiently. I will assure the taxpayers that the office will continue to provide courteous and knowledgeable service and assistance to the citizens it serves. I will make sure that the staff keeps up with the changing laws and is diligent in maintaining a professional attitude. As your representative it will be my duty to use common sense, exercise good judgment, administer fairness to each taxpayer, and always implement ethical and moral practices.”
As of the date of this publication, Wagstaff is running unopposed for the Commissioner of Revenue position. Candidates have until June 20 to submit their applications for the November 7 General Elections.
So far, those already qualified for the upcoming elections include Board of Supervisors candidates Claudia H. Lundy, District 4, David Brankley, District 8, Andy Hargrove, District 1, and new comer Kirk Gravitt, District 9.
Current School Board Chairman Dora Garner, District 2 and Ricky L. Allgood, District 8, hope to keep their seats, while two new candidates, Nancy C. Rowe and Marsha Seamans throw their hat in the ring for the Treasurer position, currently held by Sandra Langford.
Commonwealth Attorney Allen Nash and Clerk of the Court Michelle Gregory are currently running unopposed.
Current Commissioner of Revenue, Ed Taylor, will serve out his term, which ends on December 31.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of our county for the last 16 years. I can honestly say that these 16 years have flown. As a life-long Mecklenburg Citizen, it is amazing to see the change and growth of our County. I can remember when Mecklenburg was a very quiet, rural County. Mecklenburg is now the leading county in Southern Virginia with a diverse economy, progressive Agricultural sector, new hospital, new middle and high school complex, one of the largest cloud computing facilities in the United States, a progressive Community College working together with our schools to train our future citizens and business leaders, rural Broadband being installed in the county, two of the most pristine recreational and residential lakes in the country and a County Government that is forward thinking and financially strong,” said Taylor.
“It is time that a new generation step forward and lead. I am proud that my office has had a hand in these accomplishments, but In the same breathe, I can say that we have worked hard to hire, train and cross-train staff to guide our office during this period of growth as well as participating in sound government.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.