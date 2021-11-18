Real estate buyers and sellers faced a challenging year with rising home prices and multiple offer situations in many markets. Professional real estate agents worked diligently to guide their clients through the process, ever mindful of the additional challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to show property and close transactions in a safe and responsible manner.
EXIT Realty Corp. International recently recognized its innovative, hard-working champions for outstanding achievement during a special awards presentation broadcast throughout the U.S. and Canada:
- Margaret Luongo, Sales Representative with EXIT Town & Lake Realty in Bracey was honored with the Silver Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 50 and 74 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
- Beth Smith, Franchisee with EXIT Town & Lake Realty in Bracey was honored with the Silver Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 50 and 74 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
- Rebecca Bulluck, Sales Representative with EXIT Town & Lake Realty in Bracey was honored with the Bronze Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
- Jennifer Allman, Sales Representative with EXIT Town & Lake Realty in South Hill was honored with the Gold Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 75 and 99 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
"Real estate markets are cyclical and those professionals who can pivot to represent their clients' changing needs regardless of the market will thrive," said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International. "It's because of the dedicated service our agents provide to their clients that EXIT has continued to expand across both the U.S. and Canada. We are proud of their accomplishments and extend our congratulations and best wishes for their continued success."
