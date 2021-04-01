Pet of the Week: Ollie

Ollie

Meet Ollie! He's a clown and a big mush. He gets along with all other animals and is so friendly. He gives enormous hugs and loves his toys and people. This Hound has boundless energy and good vibes. Ollie came to the shelter 12/10/20 as a stray weighing 51 lbs. This handsome boy is estimated to be about 5 years old, vaccinated, neutered, HW negative and looking for love. He's got his toys packed and is ready to go! To adopt, call (434) 374-8076 or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. Visit LCSPCA Mon.-Sat. from 12-4 pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.