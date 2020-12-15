The South Hill Town Council met on Monday night with the main topic of discussion being the appointment of a new Ward 2 representative following the passing of long time Council member Leroy Sasser.
The two individuals up for the seat were Richard Alexander “Alex” Graham and William Christopher “Chris” Hardee. Each candidate submitted resumes and were confirmed as registered voters in Ward 2 before the meeting.
Second generation business owner Alex Graham was the first candidate to address the Council saying that he has been a resident of South Hill since moving here in 1977. Mr. Graham also spoke on his involvement in community organization such as the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, the BZA Board, and a member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“One of the things that I want to bring to the table is that I have learned, by owning a small business, how to communicate with people, how to work with people, how to talk to people rich or poor you need to be able to talk to them on their level and you need to be able to understand them on their level. Not all of us have the same concerns and not all of us have the same needs and wants. So in closing I would like to say that I would like to fill this seat, not only for the people in Ward 2, but for all of the people of South Hill.”
Due to “unforeseen circumstances”, Chris Hardee was unable to be present at the meeting but did send a video for the Council to view. Hardee moved here in the mid 90’s from Chesterfield County and says that though a lot of his friends moved away for “bigger opportunities”, he saw the opportunities available to him here in South Hill. “I saw an opportunity to raise a family, own a family business, and make giving back to this community a priority,” said Hardee.
Chris has been a local volunteer and sponsor at local events, sponsored and coached youth sports teams, donated to local schools, and is a member of the Lake Country Young Professionals Founding Committee. In addition he is a Marquis Level Sponsor for the Chamber of Commerce and is a Value Level Sponsor for VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.
“I say this all so that you may recognize the commitment that I have to this community. You’re vote tonight would mean more than just filling an empty seat. You would be voting for someone who is willing to roll up his sleeves and make things happen here in South Hill,” said Hardee.
Dr. Michelle Edmonds, neighbor and longtime friend to Leroy Sasser, spoke on behalf of Chris Hardee. “Much like my relationship with Mr. Sasser, I am proud to call Mr. Hardee my neighbor and longtime friend also.” She continued, “Mr. Hardee has deep roots in this community as a supportive and productive citizen. He cares about the town of South Hill and its residents.” Dr. Edmonds stated that whoever takes the Ward 2 seat will undoubtedly have big shoes to fill but that she is confident that Mr. Hardee is that person.
Mr. Denny Hardee spoke in favor of his son Chris. “Chris loves this town and works hard to help it grow.” Mr. Hardee said that he was most proud of his son’s involvement in local matters. “Chris facilitated the Drive One for your School Program earning about $70,000 for local educational and sports programs.” He continued, “I think its pretty evident that he would be a good Council person because as you can see, he gets things done.”
Mr. Randy Crocker also spoke on behalf of Mr. Chris Hardee for the vacant seat. “I’ve known Chris for 25 plus years. I’ve seen him develop from a young teenager to a very savvy businessman. He’s very active in the community along with quite a few charitable organizations. Chris has the traits to become a very valuable member of Town Council.”
Mr. Jeremy Lynch could not attend the meeting but sent an email in support of Chris Hardee, which was read by Mayor Dean Marion. “Chris will bring a refreshed dynamic view to the town. He is rooted here and will do everything to continue to preserve and grow our community into the future. He is a businessman who will work diligently for this town, continue to strive for excellence, and will showcase what South Hill is all about”
Jamie Thomas spoke on behalf of Mr. Alex Graham. He said that it was during his training with the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department that he met Mr. Graham. “I’ve seen a lot of horrific things during my time in public service but one thing that always remains the same is Alex and his demeanor. Alex Graham is the calm before, during, and after the storm.” He continued, “I believe Alex is the perfect candidate to sit on this Council with each of you and I know that he would do an exceptional job representing my Ward.”
Rosser Wells also spoke on Mr. Graham’s behalf. He spoke about his time with Alex as a dedicated fire fighter. “I believe with his business experience here in South Hill and his economical background that he will make an excellent choice for Council member for the Town of South Hill.”
Harper Jewelry Store owner, Sandra Kinker, spoke in support of Alex Graham. “Alex is always ready with a quick sideways grin and his sphere of influence is widespread.” She continued, “His kindness is shown in the care of his mama and his family.”
Before calling for a vote, Mayor Marion thanked the candidates and the citizens who spoke on their behalf. The council voted in a 5 to 2 majority for Mr. Richard Alexander “Alex” Graham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.