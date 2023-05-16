One of the nation’s leading off-price retailers will officially open the doors to the new South Hill location in the Town Square Shopping Plaza on Sunday, May 21 at 8 a.m.
“Our newest store in store will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for. Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Peter Benjamin, President of T.J.Maxx. “With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to stay on-trend with styles they love and save big every single day.”
In celebration of its new location, T.J.Maxx will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Feed More. The new store will also join all other stores nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs through T.J.Maxx’s annual in-store fundraising campaign.
The 22,000 foot location offers an easy to shop layout, bright and spacious dressing rooms, and a single line queue for faster checkout. Regular store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As the nation’s largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,200 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico, T.J.Maxx helps empower shoppers to be their most unapologetic selves by offering an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend brand name and designer merchandise at an amazing value.
