A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted seven individuals in June. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Clarence Coleman of South Hill is charged with assault and battery.
Cynthia Crowder of Bracey is charged with four counts of forgery/uttering.
Joshua Panther of South Hill is charged with felony possession of a weapon.
Tyshon Tisdale of South Hill is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a 13-14 year old without force.
Daniel Crowder of Chase City is charged with violent possession of a weapon and use of a sawed off shotgun.
Patrick Greene of Maumelle, AR is charged with three counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Vericke Houlker of Loganville, GA is charged with possession with intent to sell a trigger activator.
