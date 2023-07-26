A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted seven individuals in June. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. 

Clarence Coleman of South Hill is charged with assault and battery. 

Cynthia Crowder of Bracey is charged with four counts of forgery/uttering. 

Joshua Panther of South Hill is charged with felony possession of a weapon. 

Tyshon Tisdale of South Hill is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a 13-14 year old without force. 

Daniel Crowder of Chase City is charged with violent possession of a weapon and use of a sawed off shotgun. 

Patrick Greene of Maumelle, AR is charged with three counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer. 

Vericke Houlker of Loganville, GA is charged with possession with intent to sell a trigger activator. 