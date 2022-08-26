Summer Extravaganza Success

The Southside Youth Development Corporation held a Summer Youth Extravaganza on Saturday, August 20 at the Centennial Park in South Hill. Kids enjoyed games, fun activities, live music, and food. Many local organizations donated school supplies and gift cards. The activity also included two local motivational speakers; Rev. Curtis Thomas and Minister Jessica Jones. The SYDC thanks all who supported and participated with this worthwhile community event.
